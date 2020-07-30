Ferran Torres to Manchester City for £20million an ‘astonishing transfer’ with Valencia winger a ‘potential superstar’
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Manchester City are getting a potential superstar in Ferran Torres, talkSPORT has been told. City are signing the 20-year-old winger from Valencia for around £20million as Pep Guardiola looks to improve his attack and reclaim the Premier League title from Liverpool next season. Torres will be a direct replacement for Leroy Sane, who joined Bundesliga […]
This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at..