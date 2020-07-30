Global  
 

Ferran Torres to Manchester City for £20million an ‘astonishing transfer’ with Valencia winger a ‘potential superstar’

talkSPORT Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Manchester City are getting a potential superstar in Ferran Torres, talkSPORT has been told. City are signing the 20-year-old winger from Valencia for around £20million as Pep Guardiola looks to improve his attack and reclaim the Premier League title from Liverpool next season. Torres will be a direct replacement for Leroy Sane, who joined Bundesliga […]
 Manchester City are nearing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres for an initial fee of 20.9 million pounds according to British media.

