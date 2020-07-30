Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: If Lakers don't defeat Clippers tonight, they have little chance in playoffs

FOX Sports Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Chris Broussard: If Lakers don't defeat Clippers tonight, they have little chance in playoffsThe Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in the Orlando Bubble, a matchup that has Chris Broussard, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe very excited. With several Clipper players sitting out this game, Broussard believes if LeBron James and Anthony Davis can't win this game, they will have little chance at beating the Clippers in the playoffs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard: If Lakers don't defeat Clippers tonight, they have little chance in playoffs

Chris Broussard: If Lakers don't defeat Clippers tonight, they have little chance in playoffs 02:04

 The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in the Orlando Bubble, a matchup that has Chris Broussard, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe very excited. With several Clipper players sitting out this game, Broussard believes if LeBron James and Anthony Davis can't win this game,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe on why the Lakers can win the West despite NBA experts favoring the Clippers [Video]

Shannon Sharpe on why the Lakers can win the West despite NBA experts favoring the Clippers

A panel of experts on ESPN made their NBA playoff predictions for who would win each conference. Only 7 of the 16 panelists picked the Lakers to win the West while the other 9 went to the Clippers. And..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:03Published
Charles Barkley: The Clippers have no answer for Anthony Davis [Video]

Charles Barkley: The Clippers have no answer for Anthony Davis

NBA Legend Charles Barkley joins Colin Cowherd to talk the Los Angeles Lakers & Clippers as they play out the season in the NBA bubble. Barkley tells Colin if the Lakers win the championship, it will..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:27Published
Chris Broussard dissects LeBron vs. Giannis MVP Race & Kawhi's place in NBA History [Video]

Chris Broussard dissects LeBron vs. Giannis MVP Race & Kawhi's place in NBA History

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the NBA MVP race between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Plus, hear Broussard's thoughts on Kawhi Leonard's all-time rank and where he'll end up..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:14Published

Tweets about this