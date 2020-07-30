Chris Broussard: If Lakers don't defeat Clippers tonight, they have little chance in playoffs
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in the Orlando Bubble, a matchup that has Chris Broussard, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe very excited. With several Clipper players sitting out this game, Broussard believes if LeBron James and Anthony Davis can't win this game, they will have little chance at beating the Clippers in the playoffs.
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in the Orlando Bubble, a matchup that has Chris Broussard, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe very excited. With several Clipper players sitting out this game, Broussard believes if LeBron James and Anthony Davis can't win this game,...
A panel of experts on ESPN made their NBA playoff predictions for who would win each conference. Only 7 of the 16 panelists picked the Lakers to win the West while the other 9 went to the Clippers. And..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:03Published
NBA Legend Charles Barkley joins Colin Cowherd to talk the Los Angeles Lakers & Clippers as they play out the season in the NBA bubble. Barkley tells Colin if the Lakers win the championship, it will..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:27Published