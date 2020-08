Once friends now foes, Keefe-Tortorella will match wits as Leafs meet Jackets Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sheldon Keefe didn't play for long under John Tortorella in Tampa Bay — just 93 of his 125 NHL games. But both men, set to meet in the league's best-of-five qualifying round, left lasting impressions on the other. 👓 View full article

