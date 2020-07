FBI Trader Media FA Cup final 2020: Lawro's Arsenal v Chelsea prediction with Josh Franceschi and Willie J Healey https://t.co/otEW1mIWmC 11 seconds ago Chelsea FC RSS Feeds BBC FA Cup final 2020: Lawro's Arsenal v Chelsea prediction with Josh Franceschi and Willie J Healey - Mark Lawrens… https://t.co/IXsvkvMS14 2 minutes ago Arsenalnewsasit BBC Sport - FA Cup final 2020: Lawro's Arsenal v Chelsea prediction with Josh Franceschi and Willie J Healey https://t.co/TpfabnE7Uf 3 minutes ago BBC Football News FA Cup final 2020: Lawro's Arsenal v Chelsea prediction with Josh Franceschi and Willie J Healey: https://t.co/JDXmKVDoYf 11 minutes ago Pitchy FA Cup final 2020: Lawro's Arsenal v Chelsea prediction with Josh Franceschi and Willie J Heale... 12 minutes ago gerry oliver @lawro_gooner Nearly for being arsenal, Only joking , See you in the final 👍 6 days ago