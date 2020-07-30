Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that nailed six majors

CBS Sports Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
SportsLine simulated the 2020 PGA Championship 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Report: PGA Championship To Stay In San Francisco [Video]

Report: PGA Championship To Stay In San Francisco

KPIX golf analyst John Abendroth discusses the pending announcement that the PGA of America will keep the PGA Championship in San Francisco, but without fans. Dennis O'Donnell reports. (6-15-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 Barracuda Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that nailed six majors

 SportsLine simulated the 2020 Barracuda Championship 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
CBS Sports

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds: PGA picks, predictions from model that nailed six majors

 SportsLine simulated the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

DouglasHoltzman

Douglas Holtzman 2020 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from top-rated model that nailed six majors ⁦@PGATOUR… https://t.co/SBcGVyBckY 2 hours ago

techtrendingnow

Trending Now RT @FinTechZoom: New article: "2020 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from top model that nailed six majors" has bee… 12 hours ago

FinTechZoom

FintechZoom New article: "2020 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from top model that nailed six majors"… https://t.co/naXh5ARMu0 12 hours ago

suharnikar

suharnikar 2020 Barracuda Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from golf model that nailed six major [HD] Hig… https://t.co/AIGhV1LkIt 19 hours ago

shaanivigupta

shaanivigupta 2020 Barracuda Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from golf model that nailed six major [HD] Str… https://t.co/M6IZ2Ncxe5 19 hours ago

nijithintha

nijithintha 2020 Barracuda Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from golf model that nailed six major [HD] Str… https://t.co/nCYtT2N7Sc 20 hours ago

khyatidavey

khyatidavey 2020 Barracuda Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from golf model that nailed six major [HD] Str… https://t.co/tpjylydb8j 20 hours ago

kymvernera

kymvernera 2020 Barracuda Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from golf model that nailed six major [HD] Onl… https://t.co/XfUfH2AMxF 20 hours ago