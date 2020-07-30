Cousin Sal: Let's face it, Lakers VS Clippers match-up is all about LeBron James

Global  
 

Cousin Sal: Let's face it, Lakers VS Clippers match-up is all about LeBron JamesThe much anticipated match up between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers airs tonight. With players on both sides sitting out, Cousin Sal tells Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta who he feels is favored to win, and why this match up is ultimately all about the legacy of Lakers' star LeBron James.
