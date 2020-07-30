Global  
 

Umpire Joe West leaves game after hit by flying baseball bat

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Joe West left in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday’s game between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays after getting bloodied when he was hit in the head by Bo Bichette’s flying bat. The 67-year-old West, who is the senior umpire in Major League Baseball, […]
News video: UK cricket umpire has nightmare as he changes decision FOUR times in seconds

UK cricket umpire has nightmare as he changes decision FOUR times in seconds 00:39

 This cricket umpire has a nightmare after changing his decision FOUR times in just a few seconds. During the amateur game between Roffey Cricket Club and Three Bridges Cricket Club, the batsman apparently knicks the ball and the Roffey wicketkeeper catches it but the umpire rules it to be a wide...

