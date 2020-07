David Coverdale Defending champion Judd Trump hits back at five-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan in a row on the eve of the World Snoo… https://t.co/jc3nzbGr58 6 minutes ago SportsAlert New post: World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump accuses Ronnie O’Sullivan of being selfish https://t.co/KHUcAXBASD 6 minutes ago Sokkaa_RSS World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump accuses Ronnie O'Sullivan of being selfish https://t.co/v5tucb24Od https://t.co/1A2NGAbjT4 10 minutes ago BBC Look East World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump accuses Ronnie O'Sullivan of being selfish https://t.co/gdkeCUN4G4 11 minutes ago Bristol Biz World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump accuses Ronnie O'Sullivan of being selfish https://t.co/aLgqhCDJO4 https://t.co/bj1uOcdcsD 11 minutes ago BBC News England World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump accuses Ronnie O'Sullivan of being selfish https://t.co/3Gf3y4FSDi 13 minutes ago Ukoko I ⚽️Prem Champions 19/20🏆🔴👐🏾 Eurosport : Judd Trump brands Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘selfish’ as Neil Robertson rubbishes Rocket’s ‘lab rat’ rant -… https://t.co/hk2zgaxVJR 15 minutes ago Andrew Donnelly Trump has a point but Hamilton will still pick up £20k. Having spectators is a mistake. https://t.co/mZScSpspqh 19 minutes ago