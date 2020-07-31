Shane Bieber ties the record for most strikeouts in first two starts of the season with 27
Friday, 31 July 2020 () With the Cleveland Indians up 2-0 against the Minnesota Twins, Shane Bieber tied the live-ball record for the most strikeouts in a pitcher's first two starts of the season with 27. Bieber has 13 strikeouts tonight after having 14 in his season debut. The Indians won 2-0 helping Bieber improve to 2-0 on the young season.
