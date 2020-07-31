Global  
 

Shane Bieber ties the record for most strikeouts in first two starts of the season with 27

FOX Sports Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Shane Bieber ties the record for most strikeouts in first two starts of the season with 27With the Cleveland Indians up 2-0 against the Minnesota Twins, Shane Bieber tied the live-ball record for the most strikeouts in a pitcher's first two starts of the season with 27. Bieber has 13 strikeouts tonight after having 14 in his season debut. The Indians won 2-0 helping Bieber improve to 2-0 on the young season.
