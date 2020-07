You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing – video



The late US congressman John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A crowd began gathering near the bridge that became.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 00:35 Published 17 hours ago 16 WAPT’s Troy Johnson on bridge when Congressman John Lewis crossed for final time



16 WAPT’s Troy Johnson on bridge when Congressman John Lewis crossed for final time Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:58 Published 3 days ago Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision



Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this