Shane Bieber makes MLB history, shuts down Twins in Indians 2-0 win Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

With another 13 strikeouts on Thursday night, Indians righty Shane Bieber tied the MLB record (since 1901) for most combined strikeouts in the first two starts of a season with 27. Bieber went eight shutout innings and the Indians won 2-0 behind Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer in the third. With another 13 strikeouts on Thursday night, Indians righty Shane Bieber tied the MLB record (since 1901) for most combined strikeouts in the first two starts of a season with 27. Bieber went eight shutout innings and the Indians won 2-0 behind Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer in the third. 👓 View full article

