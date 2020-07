Ingram had 23 in Pelicans 1st Game back, Loss vs. Jazz Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

JJ Redick scored 21, including a clutch 3 to tie it at 102, while Jrue Holiday added 20 points for New Orleans. JJ Redick scored 21, including a clutch 3 to tie it at 102, while Jrue Holiday added 20 points for New Orleans. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this