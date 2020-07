WATCH: Cordero collects first RBI, makes leaping catch at the wall Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Franchy Cordero picked up his first RBI as a Royal and later robbed the Tigers' JaCoby Jones with a leaping catch at the wall. Franchy Cordero picked up his first RBI as a Royal and later robbed the Tigers' JaCoby Jones with a leaping catch at the wall. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this