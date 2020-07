Matheny on Rosenthal’s first save in nearly three years: ‘It was a big day’ Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Mike Matheny on Trevor Rosenthal closing out his first game in three years: "It's extra special wearing this jersey for him as well. It was a big day. He was all smiles."