Kawhi Leonard talks after loss to Lakers

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe: Anthony Davis is the answer the Lakers need to win tonight



Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe break down the possibilities of tonight's game between the Lakers and the Clippers. Anthony Davis returns from injury to assist LeBron while the Clippers are well.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:07 Published 12 hours ago Colin Cowherd: Kawhi's decision to join Clippers will make him a more superior player than KD



Colin Cowherd discusses the long-term advantages of Kawhi Leonard joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Plus, hear why Colin believes Kawhi will ultimately surpass Kevin Durant as the more superior player. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:05 Published 1 week ago The Sit-Down Part II: James Herbert



The CBS Sports NBA Writer returns to talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the NBA bubble, the Lakers/Clippers, whether the Sixers are for real, the potential of the Miami Heat, Denver's issues and.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 31:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this