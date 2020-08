Clive Tyldesley ‘signs new Champions League commentary role’ after ITV axe Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Former ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley will take up a role at American broadcaster CBS along with Jamie Carragher to cover their Champions League coverage in future Former ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley will take up a role at American broadcaster CBS along with Jamie Carragher to cover their Champions League coverage in future 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources Clive Tyldesley ‘baffled’ after being replaced as ITV lead commentator



Clive Tyldesley says he will “miss England games so much” and has been left “upset, annoyed and baffled” after being replaced as ITV’s lead commentator.However, the veteran broadcaster says.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:16 Published 3 weeks ago

