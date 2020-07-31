Global  
 

PSG not thinking about Atalanta clash, says Verratti

Marco Verratti said Paris Saint-Germain are not thinking about their Champions League clash with Atalanta as they focus on the Coupe de la Ligue final. PSG will face Atalanta in a one-legged quarter-final tie in Lisbon on August 12, not before Friday’s Coupe de la Ligue showpiece against French rivals Lyon. And PSG star Verratti […]

