PSG not thinking about Atalanta clash, says Verratti Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Marco Verratti said Paris Saint-Germain are not thinking about their Champions League clash with Atalanta as they focus on the Coupe de la Ligue final. PSG will face Atalanta in a one-legged quarter-final tie in Lisbon on August 12, not before Friday’s Coupe de la Ligue showpiece against French rivals Lyon. And PSG star Verratti […]



