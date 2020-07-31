Facebook, Google to pay for news in Australia

Global  
 

Australia will force US tech giants Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pay Australian media outlets for news content in a landmark move to protect independent journalism that will be watched around the world. The move comes as the tech giants fend off calls around the world for greater regulation, and a day after Google and Facebook took a battering from US lawmakers.
 Australia will force U.S. tech giants Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pay Australian media outlets for news content in a landmark move to protect independent journalism that will be watched around the world. Libby Hogan reports.

