Newcastle legend Sir Bobby Robson summed up by Ronaldo, Barcelona hero Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and England ace Gazza in quotes

talkSPORT Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
From Ronaldo to Jose Mourinho, you will struggle to find anyone in football who doesn’t have a nice word to say about Sir Bobby Robson. He seemed to have a way with people and the biggest names in football simply wanted to be around him. Eleven years have passed since the 76-year-old former Ipswich, England, […]
