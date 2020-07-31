Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore to leave Anfield after three-year spell
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore will step down from his role at the end of August. Billy Hogan, the club’s managing director and chief commercial officer, will take over the role from September 1, with Moore planning to return to the United States at the end of his three-year contract. In February, the Reds announced […]
