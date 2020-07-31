Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore to leave Anfield after three-year spell

The Lamborghini Sián Roadster - Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini



The Lamborghini Sián Roadster - Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini Credit: AutoMotoTV Duration: 02:13 Published 3 weeks ago

NHS Chief says "this is our toughest year yet" as health service marks its 72nd anniversary



Chief Executive of the NHS Sir Simon Stevens says this is the "toughest year yet" for the NHS, and praises those who have supported its staff, as the health service marks its 72nd anniversary. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published on July 5, 2020