Ted Cheeseman lost hundreds of thousands through gambling addiction, but has now gone a year without a bet and is ready for war vs Sam Eggington at Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Coming into 2019, Ted Cheeseman reigned as British super-welterweight champion with an unblemished record of 15-0 at just 23 years of age. Bermondsey’s ‘Big Cheese’ was now set to be fast tracked as an improving prospect and so found himself thrust into a European title bout against Spain’s Sergio Garcia. The fight took place on […]
Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight “anywhere, any time” and would have noissue defending his world titles in an empty back garden, according to EddieHearn. Joshua’s career has effectively been put on hold by the coronaviruspandemic since he regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles from...