NFL running back rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry atop NFL Top 100 RB list

Coming off the 3rd-most yards from scrimmage in a season in NFL history, Christian McCaffrey landed at number 6 on the NFL Top 100 player’s list. McCaffrey was the highest ranked running back, and the only non-quarterbacks ahead of him were Aaron Donald and Michael Thomas. Hear why Reggie Bush...
Ryen Russillo joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Carson Wentz not making the top 100 NFL players list. Hear why Russillo believes that Wentz deserves to be on the list and receives unfair criticism due to..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:31Published