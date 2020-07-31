Global  
 

NFL running back rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry atop NFL Top 100 RB list

azcentral.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
12 running backs made the NFL Top 100 list produced by the NFL Network for the 2020 season, led by Christian McCaffrey.
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Reggie Bush: Christian McCaffrey is the most versatile RB in the NFL

Reggie Bush: Christian McCaffrey is the most versatile RB in the NFL 01:49

 Coming off the 3rd-most yards from scrimmage in a season in NFL history, Christian McCaffrey landed at number 6 on the NFL Top 100 player’s list. McCaffrey was the highest ranked running back, and the only non-quarterbacks ahead of him were Aaron Donald and Michael Thomas. Hear why Reggie Bush...

