What Chris Martin contract latest means for Rams' transfer plans Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Chris Martin's contract expires today and he will become a free agent after seven years at Derby. Chris Martin's contract expires today and he will become a free agent after seven years at Derby. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Paul Ratcliffe What is the #dcfc board doing?! First they couldn't get Huddlestone to agree a new contract and now Chris Martin. I… https://t.co/KQgfEIlWP9 2 hours ago