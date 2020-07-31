Global  
 

F1 British Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch & more

Friday, 31 July 2020
After a quick pause to take stock, Formula 1 action resumes with another triple-header starting with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Here's how to watch qualifying
