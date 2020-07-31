Global  
 

Championship news: Birmingham City appoint Aitor Karanka as manager to replace Pep Clotet

Independent Friday, 31 July 2020
Birmingham City have appointed Aitor Karanka as the club's new manager, replacing Pep Clotet who departed earlier this month.
Related news from verified sources

Aitor Karanka: Birmingham City confirm Spaniard as new head coach

 BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Ex-Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is named head coach of Championship club Birmingham...
BBC Local News

Aitor Karanka: Birmingham City set to appoint Spaniard as new boss

 Birmingham City are set to name former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka as Pep Clotet's replacement, reports BBC Radio WM.
BBC News

Robbie Fowler backed for Birmingham City manager job

 Birmingham City news: Blues are on the lookout for a new head coach after Pep Clotet left the club
Walsall Advertiser


