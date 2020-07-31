|
|
|
Championship news: Birmingham City appoint Aitor Karanka as manager to replace Pep Clotet
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Birmingham City have appointed Aitor Karanka as the club's new manager, replacing Pep Clotet who departed earlier this month.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|