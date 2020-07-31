|
Klopp´s Liverpool the greatest challenge faced by Man City boss Guardiola
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola regards Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side as the biggest challenge he has faced in his managerial career but says going up against Real Madrid made him a better coach. Manchester City pipped the Reds to the 2018-19 Premier League title in a thrilling race last term but Guardiola’s side finished a whopping […]
