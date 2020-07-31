Sheffield Wednesday deducted 12 points for 2020-21 season
Friday, 31 July 2020 (
16 minutes ago) Sheffield Wednesday are deducted 12 points by an independent disciplinary panel for the 2020-21 season for breaking spending rules.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Jewelry Expert Critiques Rappers' Chains From On the Rocks
We're getting a little meta with this one. Trax is back to review rappers' chains featured in our other series, On the Rocks. Join him as he breaks down the jewelry of Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Quavo,..
Credit: GQ Duration: 10:24 Published on June 26, 2020
Sneaker Expert Breaks Down NBA Players' Sneakers
SLAM Magazine's Max Resetar knows just about everything when it comes to NBA style. Join him as he breaks down the on-court sneakers of some of 2019-2020's biggest NBA players, including James Harden,..
Credit: GQ Duration: 18:57 Published on June 25, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this