Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sheffield Wednesday deducted 12 points for 2020-21 season

BBC Sport Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Sheffield Wednesday are deducted 12 points by an independent disciplinary panel for the 2020-21 season for breaking spending rules.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Macon Bacon to kick-off 2020 baseball season Wednesday [Video]

Macon Bacon to kick-off 2020 baseball season Wednesday

The Macon Bacon open their 2020 baseball season on the road against the Savannah Bananas Wednesday at 7 P.M.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Jewelry Expert Critiques Rappers' Chains From On the Rocks [Video]

Jewelry Expert Critiques Rappers' Chains From On the Rocks

We're getting a little meta with this one. Trax is back to review rappers' chains featured in our other series, On the Rocks. Join him as he breaks down the jewelry of Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Quavo,..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 10:24Published
Sneaker Expert Breaks Down NBA Players' Sneakers [Video]

Sneaker Expert Breaks Down NBA Players' Sneakers

SLAM Magazine's Max Resetar knows just about everything when it comes to NBA style. Join him as he breaks down the on-court sneakers of some of 2019-2020's biggest NBA players, including James Harden,..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 18:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Naby Keita in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain? Christian Pulisic to return? How Liverpool and Chelsea could line-up at Anfield

 Champions Liverpool face Chelsea in their final home match of the Premier League campaign on Wednesday evening. Jurgen Klopp’s men have had a phenomenal...
talkSPORT

Man United back in Champions League spots, West Ham stays up

 MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United nudged into the Champions League places for the first time since September after Mason Greenwood sealed a 1-1 draw...
Seattle Times

Leading hoops scorer AJ Lawson returning to South Carolina

 COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top scorer and rebounder AJ Lawson is returning to school for his junior basketball season. Lawson announced on social...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this