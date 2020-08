You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott is more valuable than Ezekiel Elliott



After an offseason in Cabo, Ezekiel Elliott dropped 6 spots from last year and landed at number 24 on the NFL top 100 list that’s voted on by the players. While Zeke slid a few spots down, Dak.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:01 Published 1 week ago Cowboys' Dak Prescott To Play On Franchise Tag As Deadline For New Deal Passes



As the 3 p.m. deadline passed on Wednesday, there was no deal made between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott on a contract extension. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:07 Published 3 weeks ago Greg Jennings: Dallas will have to pay Dak what he asks next year to keep him a Cowboy



With the 4pm deadline approaching, Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings wonder what the future will hold for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys if they don't come to terms on his contract... Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this