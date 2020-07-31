Global  
 

Cameroon mourns for Stephen Tataw as captain of great 1990 World Cup team dies

SoccerNews.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Cameroon’s 1990 World Cup captain Stephen Tataw has died at the age of 57, it was announced on Friday. The Indomitable Lions lit up Italia 90, their second World Cup, as Roger Milla’s goals propelled them through to the quarter-finals. That was the first time an African team had reached the last eight in the […]

