Tigers touch up Luis Castillo, beat Reds 7-2 Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

The Detroit Tigers offense continued to impress, scoring five runs off of Luis Castillo on eight hits as Detroit improved to 5-3 on the season. Cincinnati fell to 2-5. The Detroit Tigers offense continued to impress, scoring five runs off of Luis Castillo on eight hits as Detroit improved to 5-3 on the season. Cincinnati fell to 2-5. 👓 View full article