Mariners: Cuts to scouting department, including VP of scouting Tom Allison, due in part to lost revenue during COVID-19 pandemic, analytics push Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

After the list of scouts whose contracts will not be renewed after this season grew on Friday, the Mariners clarified that the financial situation during the COVID-19 pandemic was in part to blame, as well as scouting changes. 👓 View full article

