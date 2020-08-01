Mariners: Cuts to scouting department, including VP of scouting Tom Allison, due in part to lost revenue during COVID-19 pandemic, analytics push
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () After the list of scouts whose contracts will not be renewed after this season grew on Friday, the Mariners clarified that the financial situation during the COVID-19 pandemic was in part to blame, as well as scouting changes.
