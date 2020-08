Ionescu sent to hospital for X-rays on ankle injury Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Sabrina Ionescu was sent to a local hospital to undergo X-rays on an ankle she badly turned in Friday night's game vs. Atlanta. There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury. 👓 View full article

