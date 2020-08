Previewing Spurs vs. Grizzlies on Sunday | Spurs Live Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Previewing Spurs vs. Grizzlies on Sunday | Spurs Live Previewing Spurs vs. Grizzlies on Sunday | Spurs Live 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Derby will not decide 'big things' says Mourinho



Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes Sunday's north London derby will only be about bragging right as his side and Arsenal sit ninth and eighth respectively. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:25 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this