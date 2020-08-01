Cesc Fabregas makes claim about Arsenal ahead of Chelsea FC clash Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Cesc Fabregas has claimed that Arsenal “need” a win over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final on Saturday more than the Blues do. The north London side head into Saturday’s showdown at Wembley looking to end the season on a positive note under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have shown some signs of improvement under […]



The post Cesc Fabregas makes claim about Arsenal ahead of Chelsea FC clash appeared first on The Sport Review.

