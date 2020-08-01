Global  
 

Darvish shines as Chicago Cubs beat Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020
CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six shutout innings, Jason Heyward hit a key two-run single and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Friday night. Darvish (1-1) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked one, bouncing back nicely after he struggled in his first start last weekend against Milwaukee. The Cubs […]
Yu Darvish pitched six shutout innings and Jason Heyward drove in two runs, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates
