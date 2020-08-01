Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harden has 49 to lead Rockets over Mavericks 153-149 in OT

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — James Harden scored 49 points and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Dallas Mavericks 153-149 in overtime Friday night in their first game in the NBA bubble. Harden made 1 of 2 free throws before Trey Burke made a 3-pointer to get the Mavericks within 3 with about 15 seconds […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daryl Morey believes the NBA restart favors James Harden & Rockets [Video]

Daryl Morey believes the NBA restart favors James Harden & Rockets

Houston Rockets' GM Daryl Morey joins today's show to discuss why he thinks the NBA restart favors James Harden & Rockets the most.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:42Published
Colin Cowherd: For the first time in his career, James Harden will get the calls he wants in the playoffs [Video]

Colin Cowherd: For the first time in his career, James Harden will get the calls he wants in the playoffs

With the unusual end to the NBA season, Colin Cowherd believes the game will be played and refereed differently. Hear why Colin thinks this means James Harden will get the foul calls that he wants and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:35Published
Colin Cowherd: James Harden is simply not built for the playoffs [Video]

Colin Cowherd: James Harden is simply not built for the playoffs

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey recently said that he feels he let down James Harden in his quest for an NBA title. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the real reason Harden has yet to win a title is because..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Clay Travis likes Harden and the Rockets to win and cover against the Mavs

Clay Travis likes Harden and the Rockets to win and cover against the Mavs Clay Travis looks ahead to the Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks matchup tonight. Clay likes James Harden and the Rockets to win and cover vs the Mavericks.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

ChronSports

Chronicle Sports James Harden has 49 points to lead Rockets over Mavericks in OT https://t.co/TRGfQlN8Wu 2 minutes ago

Robert44279020

Robert Henderson RT @Robert44279020: Harden's 49 lead Rockets over Mavericks in high-scoring shootout https://t.co/uUZ4QXKPY7 3 minutes ago

Robert44279020

Robert Henderson Harden's 49 lead Rockets over Mavericks in high-scoring shootout https://t.co/uUZ4QXKPY7 3 minutes ago

republic_sports

R.Sport Harden has 49 to lead Rockets over Mavericks 153-149 in OT https://t.co/irQRzjvJna 6 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Harden has 49 to lead Rockets over Mavericks 153-149 in OT https://t.co/nYXTedw0oh 7 minutes ago

1053thefan

105.3 The FAN Harden has 49 to lead Rockets over Mavericks 153-149 in OT https://t.co/qE6uPq13bq 12 minutes ago

WFXRsports

WFXR Sports Harden has 49 to lead Rockets over Mavericks 153-149 in OT https://t.co/Abbnxwjv9M 13 minutes ago

dchinellato

Davide Chinellato 🇺🇸 James Harden does what James Harden always does: making baskets. 49 Pts to lead the Rockets to a comeback W over… https://t.co/cdnA0wkp4F 18 minutes ago