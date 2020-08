Kristaps Porzingis: ‘We have to take lessons from this game’ Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Kristaps Porzingis: 'We have to take lessons from this game' Kristaps Porzingis: 'We have to take lessons from this game' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Adrian Allen I am very much looking forward to seeing the Dallas Mavericks take on the Houston Rockets tomorrow. Second-year sup… https://t.co/QQtIHY6TWx 2 days ago PIRANHA Y’all ain’t gone talk***about him though??? Lou was ALREADY out the bubble. This dummy doesn’t have ANYTHING els… https://t.co/wwYh84c8Cm 5 days ago