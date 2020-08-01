Global  
 

Chelsea FC submit bid for FC Barcelona goalkeeper – report

The Sport Review Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Chelsea FC have made a bid to sign FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Cadena Ser, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Chelsea FC have taken steps to start the process of signing the FC Barcelona shot-stopper in the […]

The post Chelsea FC submit bid for FC Barcelona goalkeeper – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
