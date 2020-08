David Luiz wins legal battle against company that used pic of him crying Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

David Luiz was in tears after Brazil's humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-final and the pictures captured were used afterwards in an advert David Luiz was in tears after Brazil's humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-final and the pictures captured were used afterwards in an advert 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @SunSport: David Luiz wins legal battle against construction company that branded Arsenal ace 'amateur' and used pic of him crying https… 2 hours ago its'Dreams RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: David Luiz wins legal battle against company for using pic of him crying https://t.co/AaaWnuJX3L 3 hours ago Sun Sport David Luiz wins legal battle against construction company that branded Arsenal ace 'amateur' and used pic of him cr… https://t.co/1DKM1cBDYZ 3 hours ago 2ʟᴇɢɪᴛ 2ϙᴜɪᴛ🔴 RT @todayng: David Luiz wins legal battle against company for using pic of him crying https://t.co/I0tjKhSF4T 3 hours ago TODAY David Luiz wins legal battle against company for using pic of him crying https://t.co/I0tjKhSF4T 3 hours ago Nigeria Newsdesk David Luiz wins legal battle against company for using pic of him crying https://t.co/AaaWnuJX3L 4 hours ago Gym Jones RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: David Luiz wins legal battle against company for using pic of him crying https://t.co/vYKPxGzcwp 4 hours ago Miracle Sampson RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: David Luiz wins legal battle against company for using pic of him crying https://t.co/2BQFQE7Nyx 5 hours ago