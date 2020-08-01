Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea’s Willian won’t make a decision on his future until after the FA Cup final against Arsenal (Video)

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Willian’s contract with Chelsea is about to expire and his talks with the club over an extension haven’t produced desired results so far. Apart from the offer from the Blues, Willian also has one from Barcelona on the table which fulfills his demand for a three-year deal. Inter Miami are also very interested, as are […]

The post Chelsea’s Willian won’t make a decision on his future until after the FA Cup final against Arsenal (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta 02:08

 Arsenal's Arteta says Europa League defeat to Chelsea not on players minds ahead of FA Cup final

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea [Video]

FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian [Video]

Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante and Willian are fit and back in contention for the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:31Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard backs fit-again Willian to produce another ‘fantastic’ Chelsea performance against Arsenal in FA Cup final

 Frank Lampard believes that Willian will produce another impressive Chelsea display in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Arsenal, even though his Stamford Bridge...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this