Chelsea’s Willian won’t make a decision on his future until after the FA Cup final against Arsenal (Video) Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Willian’s contract with Chelsea is about to expire and his talks with the club over an extension haven’t produced desired results so far. Apart from the offer from the Blues, Willian also has one from Barcelona on the table which fulfills his demand for a three-year deal. Inter Miami are also very interested, as are […]



The post Chelsea’s Willian won’t make a decision on his future until after the FA Cup final against Arsenal (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

