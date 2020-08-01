Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA: Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac is first player not to kneel for anthem since restart

BBC Sport Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac becomes the first NBA player not to kneel during the national anthem since the league resumed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season 01:22

 NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season "Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. On the backs of the jerseys, some players had the phrases, "I Can't Breathe" and "Say Their Names." Players and staff in the later game...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: Joakim Noah was a pro in Clippers scrimmage win over Magic [Video]

Chris Broussard: Joakim Noah was a pro in Clippers scrimmage win over Magic

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wright tuned in for the first scrimmage in the NBA bubble, where the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Orlando Magic 99-90. Nick is shocked to hear Broussard and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:39Published
Giants Put First Female Coach Into MLB Game [Video]

Giants Put First Female Coach Into MLB Game

Giants Put First Female Coach Into MLB Game, Kneel During National Anthem On Monday, Alyssa Nakken became the first female to coach in a Major League Baseball game. She coached first base in the late..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
How PJ Washington Spent His First $1M in the NBA [Video]

How PJ Washington Spent His First $1M in the NBA

Charlotte Hornets rookie PJ Washington was off to a productive start before the NBA season was suspended suddenly. His move from amateur college athlete to professional NBA player meant that PJ started..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 10:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Magic's Jonathan Isaac is lone player to stand for anthem

 LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic stood for the national anthem before his team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday,...
SeattlePI.com

Magic's Jonathan Isaac is lone player to stand for anthem

 Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic stood for the national anthem before his team's game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the lone player or coach in that...
Newsday

NBA Star Jonathan Isaac Says He Still Supports BLM Despite Standing for National Anthem

 Not only he does not kneel for the national anthem, but he also does not wear the BLM shirts like the rest of the players and staff ahead of Orlando Magic vs....
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

vike8

ToTonturd RT @dhookstead: Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood alone for the national anthem. This is what courage looks like. When the rest of… 5 seconds ago

Freelassie

Freelass RT @Sam2323_43433: The Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac Became The First NBA Player To Stand For The National Anthem 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 HE STOOD ALO… 18 seconds ago

Roleyy_

LacMan RT @The94ftPodCast: You cannot make this up!!! Orlando Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac didn’t kneel during the anthem nor wear a Black lives m… 20 seconds ago

dknight716

Who Flung Wuu?😳 RT @mchooyah: Here is a man. https://t.co/vcWGmIixJM 36 seconds ago

NoToMobs

NoSnowflake RT @throck77: On Friday, jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic stood for the anthem while his whole team kneeled. While Kaepernick took a ris… 2 minutes ago

AndyHammers

HammersAndy父❌ RT @PoliticsBloke: 🇺🇸 Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac became the first NBA player to stand for the National Anthem. Brave man. Absolutely… 2 minutes ago

Assyriangirll

Evelyn RT @WayneDupreeShow: When the rest of the NBA wore their matching BLM shirts and took a knee, Jonathan Isaac stood with pride for America i… 3 minutes ago

CJAFVets

C&JVeterans RT @TMZ: NBA's Jonathan Isaac Stands For National Anthem, Didn't Wear BLM Shirt https://t.co/1m1Fyl6hUU 3 minutes ago