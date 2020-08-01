Rumour Has It: Coutinho offered to two Premier League clubs, City eye Sergi Roberto
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Philippe Coutinho has reportedly been offered to two Premier League clubs, while Manchester City are eyeing Sergi Roberto. Coutinho is expected to leave Barcelona on a permanent deal this close season. A return to the Premier League has been mooted for the playmaker, and it could be getting closer. TOP STORY – COUTINHO OFFERED […]
The post Rumour Has It: Coutinho offered to two Premier League clubs, City eye Sergi Roberto appeared first on Soccer News.
Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA Cup final without fans inattendance.