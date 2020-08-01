F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez out with COVID-19

Express Sport Nico Hulkenberg pays classy tribute to Racing Point as shock #F1 return sealed for British Grand Prix #BritishGP… https://t.co/DunBKExE6O 4 minutes ago APEX Sirhan RT @NobleF1: Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer insists there is no July 31 exit clause in Sergio Perez's contract.... https://t.co/jO73ocO… 12 minutes ago Víctor Luís Krijger RT @F1: BREAKING: Sergio Perez will not take part in this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19 He is self-iso… 19 minutes ago wa Mucunu I won't be able to Live Tweet the F1 race weekend at Silverstone today and tomorrow due to family commitments. For… https://t.co/msX0ojQbDs 19 minutes ago Victor Olomu RT @autosport: Racing Point has confirmed there was no exit clause in Sergio Perez's contract that required the team to decide on his #F1 f… 20 minutes ago Jon Noble Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer insists there is no July 31 exit clause in Sergio Perez's contract.... https://t.co/jO73ocOfSP 35 minutes ago Pits To Podium Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer confirmed that there is no 31st July exit clause in Sergio Perez's cont… https://t.co/cwmvJ79Psl 42 minutes ago Polygon Politics RT @INQUIRERSports: Nico Hulkenberg made an unexpected return to Formula One on Friday, stepping in at Racing Point after Sergio Perez test… 53 minutes ago