F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez out with COVID-19

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Formula One driver Sergio Perez says he might have contracted the coronavirus during a trip to Mexico between races in Hungary and Britain. The Racing Point driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will miss Sunday's race at Silverstone and another the following week at the same track while in isolation.

Perez says...
