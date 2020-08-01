Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal XI vs Chelsea: Mikel Arteta's Predicted FA Cup Final selection

Shoot Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Arsenal take on Chelsea in an all-London 139th FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.  Mikel Arteta is aiming to win a trophy to cap off a progressive start to his reign as head coach at the Emirates. As well as having the opportunity to extend the Gunners’ record FA Cup wins to 14, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arteta: Wenger helping me feel calmer

Arteta: Wenger helping me feel calmer 00:35

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to his illustrious predecessor Arsene Wenger ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea [Video]

FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian [Video]

Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante and Willian are fit and back in contention for the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:31Published
Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga [Video]

Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard seems to hint that Kepa Arrizabalaga might missout on the FA Cup final when asked on who will be his number one on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Chelsea XI vs Arsenal: Frank Lampard's Predicted FA Cup Final selection

 Chelsea take on Arsenal in an all-London 139th FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.  After guiding his side to a top-four finish, Frank Lampard will now...
Shoot Also reported by •Mid-DayFootball.londontalkSPORTDaily Star

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes FA Cup triumph would convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay put (Video)

 Arsenal will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, and head coach Mikel Arteta believes lifting the trophy as club captain may nudge Pierre-Emerick...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star

FA Cup final: Why Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Frank Lampard have a bright future

 Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard hunt their first trophy as managers when Arsenal and Chelsea meet in Saturday's FA Cup final.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsDaily StarThe Sport ReviewMid-Day

Tweets about this

Jackie_News

Radio Jackie News Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is impressed with the job Mikel Arteta has done since taking over at Arsenal in December https://t.co/Cvs5dsf41w 5 minutes ago

waleed_rf

waleed mehmood qari RT @johncrossmirror: Mikel Arteta remembers his incredible first FA Cup final back in 2014. What a day that was. And how he wants to turn A… 8 minutes ago

tngreports

TheNewsGuru.com Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is out of today’s FA Cup final with Chelsea. The German playmaker has not played und… https://t.co/9CE5qA4Y0D 12 minutes ago

WestlandFinest

WestlandsFinest RT @KE_Wanjiku_: #FlooksFAFinals Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Frank Lampard are both aiming to win first trophies as managers. http… 16 minutes ago

BillyDolton

Billy Dolton Arteta's verdict on if FA Cup final will be Aubameyang's last game for @Arsenal https://t.co/zPB7iMDOpS via @Metro_Sport 21 minutes ago

_kHrisss

Chrétien le patron🤘🏽 RT @bhavss14: If Chelsea start Kepa tomorrow, I want to see one last Mikel Arteta dance. https://t.co/MgIjmTuIfa 24 minutes ago

CFCKonark

Konark. RT @AllThingsChels_: Cup Final Day is here! Arsenal will be no pushovers, and there is lots to look out for in Mikel Arteta’s side. Full… 30 minutes ago

iksantet

Sarjana kriting RT @tomgunner14: If Arsenal beat Chelsea, Mikel Arteta will become the first person to win the FA cup with Arsenal as a captain and a manag… 33 minutes ago