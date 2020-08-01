|
Arsenal XI vs Chelsea: Mikel Arteta's Predicted FA Cup Final selection
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Arsenal take on Chelsea in an all-London 139th FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Mikel Arteta is aiming to win a trophy to cap off a progressive start to his reign as head coach at the Emirates. As well as having the opportunity to extend the Gunners’ record FA Cup wins to 14, […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this