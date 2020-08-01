Global  
 

Liverpool unveil new 2020/21 home kit as lucrative five-year deal with Nike starts with teal trim

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Liverpool have launched their home kit ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, their first by new manufacturer Nike after ending their partnership with New Balance. The Premier League champions’ lucrative five-year deal with the American company, believed to be worth £30million per annum, is effective as of August 1. THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. 🙌 Our new […]
