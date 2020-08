I think MS Dhoni is past his best: Roger Binny Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Former India cricketer and selector Roger Binny feels wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is past his prime now and that is evident from the way he has been playing cricket in the last two seasons. Dhoni last played for Team India in the semifinal of the 2019 ICC World Cup in Manchester where they suffered a heartbreaking 18-run defeat against New Zealand.