Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clippers vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, August 1 predictions from model on 52-32 roll

CBS Sports Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Clippers vs. Pelicans game 10,000 times.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season [Video]

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season "Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. On the backs of the jerseys, some players..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Colin Cowherd chooses if NBA playoff teams are pretenders, contenders, or dark horses [Video]

Colin Cowherd chooses if NBA playoff teams are pretenders, contenders, or dark horses

On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd takes a look at some of the NBA's playoff teams. Hear if he thinks the front runners of the league are either pretenders, contenders, or dark horses to win the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Jazz vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, July 30 predictions from model on 52-32 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Jazz vs. Pelicans game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Clippers vs. Lakers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, July 30 predictions from top model on 52-32 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Clippers vs. Lakers game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Bucks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, July 31 predictions from model on 52-32 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Celtics vs. Bucks game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this