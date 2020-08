Colin Cowherd: Patriots aren't tanking, Bill Belichick has always had a plan



The New England Patriots have been hitting a lot of hurdles this off season, with the loss of Tom Brady, and several player opt outs, leading many to wonder whether the championship team is tanking.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:44 Published 3 days ago

'She HATED Tom Brady': NY Woman Expresses Distaste For Former Patriots QB In Obituary



A New York woman used her obituary to tell the world exactly how she felt about former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:30 Published 3 days ago