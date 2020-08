Liverpool finances and bonuses from new Nike kit deal including title incentive Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Liverpool unveiled their new kit for next season, manufactured by Nike, and the deal is set to land the Premier League winning Reds plenty of money throughout the years Liverpool unveiled their new kit for next season, manufactured by Nike, and the deal is set to land the Premier League winning Reds plenty of money throughout the years 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this john shimmin Liverpool finances and bonuses from new Nike kit deal including title incentive - Daily Star https://t.co/PxxYc7SGqs 24 minutes ago Daily Star Sport Liverpool finances and bonuses from new Nike kit deal including title incentive #LFC https://t.co/euPwJl7wWT 1 hour ago